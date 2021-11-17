GENEVA — Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association has launched its annual fundraising appeal, citing the impacts of climate change on the deepest Finger Lake as a reason to give.
“We are nearing 1,000 members, giving us a stronger political voice as needed to protect and preserve the lake,” said Jacob Welch of Himrod, SLPWA president, “yet we also rely heavily on donations to fund water-quality programs that preserve and protect Seneca Lake, which means so much to each of us. We cannot stand by and see it ruined if there is any possibility of stemming the tide of climate change.”
In a letter to residents of the Seneca Lake watershed, Welch pointed out that the lake is currently at its highest level in nearly 30 years. He called it a shock because the lake, typically, is at its lowest level in the fall.
Welch also noted that some climatologists predict there will be more severe storms in greater quantities.
“While these storms wreak havoc with debris and dangerous lake levels, they also carry massive amounts of sediments, phosphates and nitrate into our lake,” Welch said. “That cocktail, in turn, propagates the intense weed growth and foster the dangerous harmful algal blooms we are encountering along our shorelines.”
In appealing for donations, Welch said there are steps SLPWA can do, and is doing, to mitigate the problems:
• A Nine-Element Watershed Management Plan for the Seneca and Keuka Lake watershed that is nearing completion.
• A Sediment Nutrient Reduction Program.
• A Lake Friendly Living Program to keep runoff under control.
• Advocating for an end to the discharge of warm water into the lake by the Greenidge Generation plant in Dresden.
• Commissioning an engineering study of the Keuka Outlet by using old canal beds as retaining areas for sediment control.
Welch also pointed to SLPWA’s monitoring program for harmful algal blooms, with more than 100 trained volunteers checking the shoreline regularly.
To donate, go to https://senecalake.org/donate, or mail a check made out to SLPWA to PO Box 247, Geneva, NY 14456.