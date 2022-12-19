GENEVA — Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association has kicked off its annual fundraising campaign for 2023.
In a letter to residents living in the lake’s watershed, President Dan Corbett described the lake as an “incredible natural resource and everyone that sets foot in the watershed benefits from it. Our local economy thrives because of the lake. We drink its water. We admire its beauty and wonder at its wildlife. We boat, fish and play in it. Even our agriculture benefits from its unique climate moderating effects.”
Corbett said as the area grows and its climate changes, the lake is facing ever greater threats. Increasing storm-water runoff, aging wastewater treatment plants, faulty or aging septic systems, industrial pollution, and invasive species are a few of the issues that pose increasing risk to the lake’s long-term health.
He said Pure Waters is working on many fronts to combat these threats, and is involved in at least eight projects to achieve those goals. Corbett said the organization is growing to meet these threats, but in order to maintain or even further expand their impact, they need help. He said that help can come from being a good watershed steward, volunteering for Pure Waters activities and programs, and giving “generously” during the annual campaign appeal.
‘’We can’t do what we do without your financial support,” Corbett said.
Make donations at http://senecalake.org/donatenow.