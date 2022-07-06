GENEVA — Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association has launched a new membership and membership renewal campaign.
In a message to potential members, Pure Waters President Jacob Welch of Himrod said Seneca Lake “unselfishly provides incredible sunsets, scenic hillside views, boating, fishing, swimming, wine tastings and a host of other great recreational activities. It has been a special safe haven in what can sometimes be a crazy and scary world. The important thing to keep in mind is that what we often times take for granted can vanish quickly. We must not fail in our duty to preserve such a treasure, not just for ourselves, but for future generations.”
Memberships range from a $25 for an individual to a $50 supporter level, $100 partner level, $250 protector level, $500 lake defender category, and a $1,000 watershed benefactor membership.
For businesses, memberships range from a $100 bronze to a $250 silver, $500 gold, and $1,000 platinum.
To join or renew online, go to www.senecalake.org/join.
Pure Waters volunteers sample streams and tributaries to Seneca Lake, instituted a harmful algal bloom monitoring and reporting system, helped fund engineering studies for ways to reduce sediment flow into the lake, encourage planting of cover crops, stabilize stream banks, and create retention ponds to keep phosphates and nitrates out of the lake.
The organization provided the initial $50,000 to establish the Seneca-Keuka Nine Element Plan the state Department of Environmental Conservation could approve later this summer. Welch said approval of the plan will open the door for large-scale grants needed to preserve the lake and its watershed.