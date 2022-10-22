GENEVA — Bidding opened Friday (Oct. 21) and will end at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 for the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association’s virtual silent auction.
It’s one of the organization’s main fundraisers.
More than 75 auction items were donated by local businesses.
To see the auction items and bid, visit www.32auctions.com/senecalakeauction.
Meanwhile, Pure Waters’ annual meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday. (Oct. 26) Representatives will review 2021-22, including Seneca Lake water quality updates, financial and fundraising successes, and volunteer and membership information.
To register to attend, go to www.senecalake.org/events.
C.S. Burrall and Sons Insurance and Ports Café of Geneva co-sponsor the Pure Waters auction and annual meeting.