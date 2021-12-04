GENEVA — In 2022, Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association has met its goals, exceeded its fundraising target, and enjoyed the largest increase in membership in years.
“All of this allows us to grow our much-needed water-quality programs,” SLPWA President Jacob Welch said.
Welch, a Himrod resident, said donations and membership fees have led to an expansion of water-quality programs, highlighted by a new sediment and nutrient reduction program. In addition, there has been growth in individual and business memberships, and Kaitlyn Fello has assumed the role of director of full-time employment of director.
“Our water quality, education and community outreach are all funded by donations, time commitments and love of Seneca Lake,” Welch said. “so thank you.”