GENEVA — Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association has helped fund two water-quality projects in Schuyler County.
Pure Waters partnered with the Schuyler County Soil & Water Conservation District to help pay for the planting of cover crops on more than 700 acres of farmland, providing one-quarter of the $40,000 cost. Cover crops improve soil health, increase organic matter and permeability to reduce flooding impacts, and decrease erosion and the need for commercial fertilizers.
The second project involving the creation of a 250,000-gallon storm-water retention pond, regrading more than 825 feet of waterway, installing three culvert crossings and more than 14,000 feet of fencing, and putting in more than seven acres of riparian buffer on a Hector beef farm. Pure Waters also provided $10,000 for those improvements.
The organization established the Sediment, Nutrient and Pollution Reduction program in 2021, setting aside money to fund watershed improvement projects that protect Seneca Lake water quality. Pure Waters officials, and soil and water conservation districts around the lake, are reviewing possible projects for 2023 funding.