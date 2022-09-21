GENEVA — Three people were recognized for their work in protecting Seneca Lake during Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association’s annual meeting last month in Watkins Glen.
Seneca Lake Watershed steward Ian Smith received the Friend of Seneca Award. It recognizes a person or organization whose efforts outside of Pure Waters have had a significant impact in protecting Seneca Lake.
Since being hired as lake steward, Smith has worked with the Seneca Lake Watershed Intermunicipal Organization to bring municipalities together to combat the threats to the lake collectively.
SLPWA officials said his most notable accomplishment to date may be the development of the Nine Element Watershed Management Plan for the Seneca-Keuka Watershed, a three-year project nearing its completion.
“The Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association would like to sincerely thank Ian Smith for his contributions to the health of Seneca Lake and look forward to working with him for many years to come,” Pure Waters President Jacob Welch said.
Welch also presented the President’s Award to Rich Adams, who was honored posthumously. This award is given annually to recognize and honor a Pure Waters member who has had the most significant contribution to the goals and objectives of the association. Adams died April 26; the award has been renamed the Rich Adams Memorial President’s Award.
Adams was a passionate volunteer for the organization, heading the water quality area of the group. He initiated the much-awaited sediment, nutrient and pollution reduction program that is now fully in place. In the weeks before his death, he put together a new, Pure Waters fisheries team and co-wrote a grant for invasive species education.
A name plaque honoring Adams will be mounted on a bench overlooking the lake at the Sampson State Park marina in Romulus.
Mary Rose was recognized as the 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award. She also was honored posthumously, having died in March. The award will be renamed in her honor as the Mary Rose Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award.
An active community member and Pure Waters volunteer, Rose led the Big Stream monitoring team for eight years and was described as an “active and vocal leader for Pure Waters and a true champion for the health of Seneca Lake, unselfish in her efforts to make an impact.”
A name plaque will be mounted at the Spring Street Park in Dundee, overlooking Big Stream.