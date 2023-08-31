GENEVA — The Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association is accepting applications for an executive director.
The executive director is the face and voice of the 23-year-old organization that was founded to promote the understanding, preservation and improvement of the water quality, natural habitat, and general environmental conditions of Seneca Lake, the deepest of the 11 Finger Lakes.
The person selected will be visible to the community and represent the organization at public events.
The executive director will be responsible for the daily operations of the organization. Tasks include maintaining the membership database; managing fundraising campaigns; acknowledging the financial contributions of donors; applying for and managing grant proposals; handling logistics for meetings and events; coordinating and engaging volunteers and partner organizations; maintaining the Pure Waters website; and collaborating with the board and its committees.
For a complete job posting, go to www.senecalake.org/jobs.