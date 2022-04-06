GENEVA — With the arrival of spring, the Finger Lakes Partnership for Regional Invasive Species, or PRISM, is kicking off its macrophyte survey program for 2022.
Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association is partnering with PRISM to solicit volunteers. They will be trained to take biweekly samples of aquatic weeds at a site of their choosing and check for invasive species.
Two invasive species of concern in Seneca Lake are hydrilla and starry stonewort.
Hydrilla has been present in Cayuga Lake for several years, and there are multimillion-dollar efforts ongoing in an attempt to eradicate it. Starry stonewort is present in Keuka Lake, where efforts are ongoing to manage that population.
To sign up for training, email to Pure Waters at info@senecalake.org.