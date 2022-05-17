GENEVA — Want to help protect Seneca Lake by being a harmful algal blooms hunter?
If so, the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association wants to hear from you.
The organization has a reliable supply of some 120 volunteers from previous years to monitor the shoreline of the Finger Lakes’ largest lake. However, Pure Waters HABs director Bill Roege said there are still shoreline gaps to fill and more eyes are needed.
Shoreline surveillance volunteers learn about HABs and then commit to monitoring an assigned section of lake shoreline at least once a week from Aug. 1 to Oct. 9. Reporting is done by using a mobile phone application or computer browser.
“Our reports help inform the public where HABs are present, and the data is used by researchers as they try to learn more about HABs,” Roege said.
The biggest need for monitors, according to Roege, is in the southwest section of the lake, including parts of Milo, Starkey and Rock Stream.
HABs can be harmful and toxic to people and animals.
To volunteer or find out more, email info@senecalake.org.