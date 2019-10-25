GENEVA — Few people know what makes Seneca Lake tick like Hobart and William Smith Colleges professor John Halfman.
He and his students, using as much equipment as they can find, have been monitoring the deepest of the 11 Finger Lakes for years. Recently, he’s been involved in trying to figure out the harmful algal blooms that have plagued the lake.
Halfman offered his opinions at the annual fall HABs forum Wednesday night, an event sponsored by Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association. The organization just completed its summer and fall monitoring program. Halfman set up monitoring equipment, including cameras, at eight docks around the lake this past summer.
“Blooms are fickle. They can be there one time and be gone an hour later,” he said at HWS’s Scandling Center. “I can say that Seneca Lake has warmed up substantially in the last five years, and the blooms have started showing up in the last five years, so warmer water could be a factor.”
He said HABs have proven to thrive in warm water, sunny skies, calm water conditions and in water with a high levels of nutrients and phosphorus.
“Phosphorus levels in the lake are also showing an increasing trend,” Halfman told a crowd of about 100. “I’ve seen a couple-of-degree changes in water temperature just before a bloom appears.”
Halfman explained that winds create waves that stir up mud from the bottom of a shallow part of the lake, often near shore. The process stirs up nutrients contained in the mud and mixes them into the water, another factor contributing to HAB growth.
“I’ve observed that when the cold water on the bottom moves up close to the top, blooms often occur,” he said. “That deep water contains nutrients.”
Halfman said his research also shows other factors in recent HABs growth are warmer air temperatures, intensity of the sun, and widely varying rainfall amounts in different sections of the lake.
“Not every calm sunny day generates a bloom,” he said. “That’s what I mean about fickle.”
Bill Roege of Dresden, SLPWA’s new HABs coordinator, showed the results of the monitoring program that was conducted by 123 trained volunteers on 60 of the lake’s 72 miles of shoreline. Results were recorded on a daily basis from August to early October.
He said 144 possible HABs were reported in 2019, and 129 of them were confirmed as blooms. Of that number, 34-40 were found to contain toxins, mainly cyanobacteria.
“We did more extensive monitoring in 2019 than in 2018,” Roege said. “There were a lot more eyes on the lake than ever before, so the bloom numbers were up. We’ve determined we need more testing for toxins, which is costly, because Seneca Lake is an important source of drinking water.”
“Normally, algae is not harmful,” said Aimee Clinkhammer of the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Finger Lakes Water Hub, a group that consists of four scientists focused strictly on water issues in the Finger Lakes, “but some produce toxins that are harmful to humans, animals and the overall health of a water body.”
Clinkhammer agreed with the others about factors that influence HABs, noting the Finger Lakes have warmed over the past 50 years, aided by the presence of zebra and quagga mussels.
“How to prevent HABs is complicated,” she said. “We have eight of the 11 Finger Lakes under surveillance. It may seem to be getting more HABs, but that may be because we are identifying and testing more than ever and paying more attention.”
She said New York is on the cutting edge of HABs research, with a Gov. Andrew Cuomo initiative targeting Seneca, Owasco and Skaneateles lakes for increased monitoring and pilot projects aimed at mitigating HABs. Some of the remedies being tested for mitigation are nutrient inactivates, adding hydrogen peroxide, ultrasonic devices, and dissolved water-flotation devices. She said environmental reviews of these methods are underway.
“As to what’s next, we need to do a lo more data crunching, continue monitoring, and focus in what we can control, such as keeping nutrients out,” Clinkhammer said. “We must continue looking at ways to mitigate HAB growth.”