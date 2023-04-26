GENEVA — Anyone concerned about the fish population in Seneca Lake is invited to participate in a webinar at 6 p.m. today.
Sponsored by Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, the webinar will focus on sportfishing issues in the deepest of the 11 Finger Lakes.
Lisa Cleckner, director of the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges; Susan Cushman, associate professor of practice and director of introductory biology laboratories at HWS; and Roxanne Razavi, assistant professor at SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry College in Syracuse, are scheduled to speak.
HWS and SUNY ESF researchers are studying the lake trout population in Seneca Lake. As part of the 2022 National Lake Trout Derby, the research team collected fish-tissue samples from more than 70 derby contestants to learn more about the lake’s food web, including trout prey species and contaminant concentrations of mercury and PFAS. Results of the preliminary study will be presented at the webinar.
To register, go to www.senecalake.org/events.