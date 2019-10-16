GENEVA — The public is invited to the annual forum on Harmful Algal Blooms and water quality for Seneca Lake at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Vandervort Room of the Scandling Center on the Hobart and William Smith Colleges campus.
The forum will review the 2019 HABs season and discuss other water issues important to the lake.
It is being hosted by Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association in partnership with the Finger Lakes Institute, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Finger Lakes Water Hub, the Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Seneca Watershed Inter-Municipal Organization.
The speakers include:
• Frank DiOrio, SLPWA vice president of operations, who will give a Seneca Lake overview.
• Aimee Clinkhammer, watershed coordinator for the DEC Finger Lakes Water Hub, on HABs occurrence and programs.
• Bill Roege, SLPWA HABs director, with a Seneca Lake HABs overview.
• John Halfman, research scientist, Finger Lakes Institute, on the dock monitoring program and lake status.
• Kelly Coughlin, SLPWA tributary monitoring director, on stream monitoring results for HABs.
• Ian Smith, Seneca watershed steward, on the Nine-Element Plan for the Seneca-Keuka watershed.
Pre-registration is requested but not required. People can visit the website www.senecalake.org/event for information and to register.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with refreshments from Fox Run Vineyards, Fulkerson Winery and SLPWA. Presentations will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m., with discussion to follow until 9 p.m.