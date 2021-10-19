FAYETTE — The public is invited to a meeting of the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 in Town Hall.
The gathering is being hosted by Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti.
The agenda includes reports from Seneca Lake Watershed Steward Ian Smith, including an update on the Nine Element Watershed Management Plan being devised for Seneca and Keuka lakes, and a report on the membership drive and fair-share adoption from SWIO board chairman Mark Venuti.
In addition, there will be reports from local soil and water conservation districts and a discussion of herbicide spraying along the Norfolk & Southern Railroad right-of-way.