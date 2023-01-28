FAYETTE — The Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the town office building on Yellow Tavern Road.
The group, made up of representatives from nearly 20 local governments that border Seneca Lake, will elect officers for 2023 and consider approval of a new budget.
The proposed budget is $192,733.18 in revenues and $183,263.25 in expenses. The revenue is derived through grants and contributions from 17 municipalities surrounding the lake.
SWIO will also receive reports on watershed protection activities from Seneca Lake Watershed Steward Ian Smith, along with Soil and Water Conservation District representatives from Ontario, Seneca, Chemung, Yates and Schuyler counties.
The 2022 chairperson is Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti.