GENEVA — Some people baked bread during COVID, some people formed an environmental group.
That was the case for Geneva natives and 2020 college graduates Jared Pierce and Thomas Tierney, sent back home from New York City and Long Island by COVID. They used their pandemic time to conceptualize and form the organization Seneca Lake SONE (Stewards of Natural Environments). The group is planning its second cleanup event with the city of Geneva this weekend; the first one last month yielded 500 pounds of trash.
Pierce and Tierney are hoping that by focusing on people’s personal ties to Seneca Lake and their community they can foster action for the greater environmental good.
“Everyone around here has these personal relationships with the lake,” Pierce said. “We all see the lake, we see it daily. We think that personal connection could be the key.”
After months of percolating ideas, the two Geneva High School Class of 2016 graduates and Troop 4 Eagle Scouts launched Seneca Lake SONE on Instagram around Thanksgiving, adding a Facebook page in January. Both now have more than 400 followers
Pierce and Tierney use the social media platforms to give followers frequent reminders “ ... of the lake and that we are all responsible for protecting it.” There are beautiful photos, notices of other environmentally themed events (like last Sunday’s free stuff day at the Town of Geneva transfer station), environmental tips and weekly profiles of some of the pages’ followers.
Pierce and Tierney had hoped to land jobs in the New York City area after graduation but because of the pandemic found themselves back home in Geneva, often doing some outdoor activities together. It was during this time their idea for Seneca Lake SONE coalesced.
Shortly after the launch, Pierce said the idea of a “virtual” cleanup was first raised. Because of COVID, a big group cleanup was not feasible so the duo promoted individuals or small groups going out over a weekend day, picking up the trash they found and bringing it to a central collection site. Pierce and Tierney did a “test run” cleanup in March with the Geneva High School Interact, Green and National Honor Society clubs.
Their first formal cleanup weekend attracted seven groups (about 15 people total) who over the two days gathered 500 pounds of trash and brought it to Pierce and Tierney’s tent headquarters outside the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.
“We’re pretty excited for this one,” said Pierce, noting the group is attracting more followers, and the weather will be nicer this time around. He’s already heard from a mother who plans to go out with her children and a group of recent Cornell Ag Station graduates.
The collection site near the Finger Lakes Welcome Center will be manned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. He said organizers will sort the trash so it can be handled by the city when they pick it up; he praised city officials for their support.
Pierce said there will be also be an activity table where those who wish can plant seeds in paper towel rolls transformed into small planting cups. A raffle is being planned with tickets distributed based on the amount of trash each individual or group collects.
The organizers are encouraging those who plan to participate to fill out a sign-up link in the bio section of its Facebook page. Pierce said a map will show participants where cleanups may already be occurring or direct them to high traffic areas.
Pierce said he was shocked to see the amount of tires and masks gathered in the first cleanup. More unusual finds included a disc golf Frisbee and soccer net.
“And streams are very problematic areas because everything collects in them,” he said.
The group’s website is under development and plans are to hold cleanups like this weekend’s monthly or bimonthly. Already the group’s concept is spreading as they hoped; Pierce said Canandaigua has just launched a chapter and he’s hoping a third weekend cleanup can be planned in concert with that chapter.