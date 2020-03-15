Seneca County this morning became the latest Finger Lakes area county to declare a state of emergency related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
South Seneca and Seneca Falls students and staff will report to school Monday and Tuesday, with school closures starting Wednesday and continuing through April 14.
In the Waterloo and Romulus school districts, only staff are to report Monday. Students and staff will both report Tuesday, with the same closure dates going into effect. See Monday's Times for more details.