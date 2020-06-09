SENECA FALLS — As expected, Seneca Meadows Inc. is appealing state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle’s April 28 ruling upholding the town’s Local Law 3 of 2016.
The Rochester-based firm of Nixon Peabody filed the appeal June 4. It will be heard by the state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, in Rochester.
Seneca Meadows has six months to file its brief and record on appeal. The town will be allowed to respond to that filing before oral arguments are scheduled.
Doyle granted a motion filed by the town, Waterloo property owner Dixie Lemmon and Concerned Citizens of Seneca County to dismiss the Article 78 proceeding Seneca Meadows initiated Nov. 15, 2017. Oral arguments were conducted in January 2020.
Seneca Meadows argued the local law should be nullified for various procedural reasons, including bias by a former board member, the late Annette Lutz. Doyle ultimately ruled the Article 78 should be dismissed because there was a defense founded upon documentary evidence, that the statue of limitations for the lawsuit expired, and that the landfill failed to state a cause of action to justify its litigation.
Local Law 3 of 2016 prohibits new solid waste disposal facilities from opening in the town, and requires Seneca Meadows to close its Salcman Road landfill by Dec. 31, 2025.
“Ms. Lemmon and Concerned Citizens of Seneca County are prepared to aggressively defend Judge Doyle’s sound and well-reasoned decision at the Appellate Division,” attorney Doug Zamelis said.