SENECA FALLS — Fifty more acres and 15 additional years of operation. That’s what Seneca Meadows Inc., owner and operator of a landfill on the western border of Seneca Falls, is seeking.
The company submitted applications to the state Department of Environmental Conservation in July. It wants to expand its landfill operations, including requests to modify the existing Solid Waste Management and Air Title V facility permits it holds under Environmental Conservation Law.
“Seneca Meadows Inc. has filed an application with the DEC to continue our operations and utilize the middle area of our existing landfill’s footprint,” Seneca Meadows District Manager Kyle Black wrote in an email to the Times Tuesday. “This application for the ‘valley infill’ meets or exceeds all of the numerous and very stringent federal and state environmental regulations. We look forward to partnering with DEC to ensure we meet or exceed the expectation of all of our stakeholders.”
If the DEC signs off, it may set the stage for another legal battle.
The Town Board adopted a local law four years ago that stipulates the landfill must close by the end of 2025. Local Law 3 of 2016 survived one repeal effort before being reinstated, and has withstood a legal challenge from Seneca Meadows.
Black did not provide a direct response when asked if Seneca Meadows will resume its effort to get Local Law 3 of 2016 nullified in court.
If the new area is approved and constructed, Black explained that the 50-acre, double-lined combination of cells would yield an additional 15 years of operational space at the landfill’s current fill rate of up to 6,000 tons a day. He added that the company’s plan would allow it to continue essential operations in the most environmentally conscious and safest manner.
“It will also allow us to continue supporting numerous charitable organizations, help fund first responders, local parks and libraries, and hold the line on local property taxes within the community, with more than $250,000 in annual donations and $4.5 million per year in host fees and taxes paid,” Black said. “This important step also enables us to remain one of the region’s largest employers, with our teams of over 100 proud employees continuing to be a big part of what makes our area special.”
If the DEC determines Seneca Meadows provided sufficient information to deem its application complete, it would provide an opportunity for public comment and review prior to issuing a final decision.
Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara said he’s aware the application was filed with the DEC in Albany, but he noted that the matter hasn’t gotten to the town level yet.