SENECA FALLS — For the 18th consecutive year, Seneca Meadows Inc. (SMI) has awarded college scholarships to graduating seniors from the four Seneca County high schools.
The scholarship awards total $189,500 for graduating seniors from Mynderse Academy, Waterloo High School, South Seneca High School and Romulus High School, named in honor of the late Peter K. Thummler, a Seneca Meadows official.
The recipients from South Seneca High are Luke Dendis and Caleb Sweet. The remaining recipients will be announced at their commencement ceremonies.
The recipients were selected by their respective school awards committees, which selected students who have chosen to further their education in environmental conservation, environmental science or other related fields of study. Academic achievement, citizenship and extra-curricular activities were also considered in making the selections.
“Seneca Meadows is proud to continue our 18-year scholarship support of our communities’ hard-working young men and women. They are inspiring and it is a privilege to assist in their future successes in the environmental field,” said Kyle Black, SMI district manager.
SMI operates the state’s largest solid waste landfill and recycling center on Route 414. It has been in operation since 1983, operating a landfill that began in 1958.