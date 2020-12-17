WATERLOO — Seneca Meadows Inc. is known for the thousands of dollars it gives back to the communities of Seneca County.
The company that runs the landfill on Salcman Road in Seneca Falls has been a major sponsor of Trevor’s Gift backpack program in Waterloo for eight years. The program distributes food to children in need attending Waterloo schools.
Each week, Seneca Meadows’ essential workforce team delivers food to the school. And, when the program needs an extra hand with packing food or stacking pallets, Seneca Meadows helps out.
“The landfill has been an essential part of our team since day one,” Trevor’s Gift President Doris Wolf said. “They care about our community, and they help our children in need.”
Trevor’s Gift purchases bags of food from Foodlink in Rochester, which volunteers place in plastic totes for delivery to the district’s five schools. Now in its 11th year, Trevor’s Gift has delivered more than 70,000 bags of food to nutritionally needy kids in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
While many children rely on school cafeterias for food during the school week, Trevor’s Gift sends food home in 150 backpacks each week to provide food over the weekend and holidays — when students don’t have access to school cafeterias.
Trevor’s Gift relies on the contributions of individuals, businesses and organizations to support its annual budget. It receives no government funding. All money donated is used to buy food for nutritionally needy children in Waterloo.
Tax-deductible donations to Trevor’s Gift can be sent to Trevor’s Gift, Main St. Shoppe Center, Suite 212, Waterloo, NY 13165.
Find Trevor’s Gift on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TrevorsGift.