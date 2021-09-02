SENECA FALLS — The district manager at Seneca Meadows Inc. is hailing a recent appeals court ruling in its favor as a “victory for fairness.”
“We are pleased with the Fourth Judicial Department’s unanimous decision allowing our challenge to Seneca Falls Local Law (3-2016) to proceed,” Kyle Black said. “(It) ensures the process will play out and we will be allowed to have our day in court. We acted in a timely, appropriate manner to challenge the town’s attempt to close down a law-abiding business.”
The five-judge panel of state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division in Rochester ruled last month that a lower court decision issued by Justice Daniel Doyle in May 2020 should be overturned and SMI’s 4-year-old litigation against the town law require the landfill to close by the end of 2025 be reinstated.
The Town Board will discuss the ruling at its Sept. 7 meeting.
Doyle had granted a motion filed by the town and Concerned Citizens of Seneca County to dismiss SMI’s lawsuit over Local Law 3-2016.
Black said SMI is proud to be a “model facility” and to have worked to earn a role as a valued corporate neighbor.
“Local Law 3 would deprive localities of critical resources and support that help make out area the pride of the Finger Lakes,” he said.
Local Law 3, which was approved by a 3-2 vote of the Town Board, requires SMI to close no later than Dec. 31, 2025. The law also prohibits any new waste-disposal facilities from locating in the town.
SMI has applied to the state Department of Environmental Conservation to use a section of the old Tantalo portion of the landfill on its property for an expansion. If granted, it would extend the life of the landfill by 15 years. That application is pending, with public hearings yet to be scheduled.
Seneca Meadows is the largest landfill in the Northeast. It is permitted to accept up to 6,000 tons of solid waste daily.