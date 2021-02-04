SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Police Benevolent Association (PBA) recently received a $4,000 donation from Seneca Meadows Inc. for the PBA’s annual “Fill the Cruiser” toy drive.
The PBA is a non-profit organization that includes patrol officers, criminal investigators, sergeants, and records clerks from the Seneca Falls Police Department. It makes charitable contributions including scholarship donations, sponsorship of youth athletic programs, and donations to crime and fire prevention programs.
Those donations are funded, in part, through the PBA’s annual donation appeal to area residents, businesses and organizations.
Seneca Meadows officials contacted the PBA in December, pledging $4,000 for the police department’s annual “Fill the Cruiser” events for 2020 and 2021. The PBA has purchased toys for local families since the holiday program started locally in 2016.