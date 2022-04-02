SENECA FALLS — Seneca Meadows Inc.’s proposed 47-acre expansion “may have a significant adverse impact on the environment.”
That’s the determination of the state Department of Environmental Conservation. As a result, SMI will be required to prepare and submit a draft Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed expansion, which would occur within the existing footprint of the 400-acre landfill on Route 414.
An Environmental Impact Statement must include:
• A description of the action, including its needs and benefits.
• A description of the environmental setting and areas to be affected.
• An analysis of all environmental impacts related to the action.
• An analysis of reasonable alternatives to the action.
• Identification of ways to reduce or avoid adverse environmental impacts.
The DEC will then release a draft scoping document to advance the development of the DEIS for public review before developing a final scoping document.
State officials said they are committed to a “comprehensive and transparent” review of the Seneca Meadows application “with a particular focus on the potential climate change impacts and consistency with the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, in addition to ensuring continued compliance with DEC’s current permit for the facility.”
SMI is proposing to deposit waste in the valley infill area above the original Tantalo Landfill site, a move that would extend the landfill’s life to 2040.
The landfill’s current operating permit expires Dec. 31, 2025, and Local Law 3-2016 of Seneca Falls requires the landfill to close by that date.
SMI is challenging the local law in court.
“We have always welcomed a fair and objective examination of our facility,” Waste Connections Inc. District Manager Kyle Black said, “but that requires a good-faith effort to evaluate data and relevant information.”
Black said the landfill continues to work with the DEC to answer questions on its application.
“The valley infill is a continuation of our long-term investment in environmental infrastructure, community protection, and production of green, renewable energy,” Black said. “The valley infill will not expand our current footprint, allowing us to continue to create career jobs and green, renewable energy opportunity in our communities.”
The Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee has advocated for Local Law 3-2016, along with urging a town operating permit not be granted to SMI due to ongoing odor issues.
Members Jean Gilroy and Doug Avery issued this statement on the DEIS requirement:
“The DEC has determined that the Seneca Meadows valley infill project may have significant adverse impact on the environment,” the statement said. “The SMI site will be covered with a liner and then subject to 6,000 tons of trash per day for the next 15 years. This is a reason for grave concern.”