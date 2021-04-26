SENECA FALLS — In January, the state Department of Environmental Conservation told officials at Seneca Meadows Inc. it had 36 questions it wanted answered before the company’s application to expand its landfill by another 50 acres would be considered complete.
On April 21, SMI officials submitted a written response to DEC comments and questions on its application.
A DEC spokesman said the submittal is under review and if satisfied, the DEC will determine the application is complete and the formal review, including public hearings, will be scheduled.
Once the DEC has determined the permit application to be complete, it will notify the public and share the complete application for public review and comment. SMI also has submitted an Environmental Assessment Form that is under review as well. The EAF is available by filing a Freedom Of Information Law (FOIL) request for the document with the Region 8 office, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon.
Seneca Meadows is seeking approval to use a 50-area infill area between two existing trash mounds within the existing landfill footprint on Route 414. That would extend the life of the landfill by an estimated 15 years, based on the current permitted dumping limit of 6,000 tons per day.
However, that is in conflict with the town’s Local Law 3 of 2016, which requires SMI to close its operations by Dec. 31, 2025. SMI has challenged that law in court.
In addition, the DEC has undertaken the role of lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review Act process and will schedule the required public scoping sessions under SEQRA.