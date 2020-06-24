SENECA FALLS — With its most recent contribution, Seneca Meadows Landfill has surpassed the $50,000 mark for contributions in support of Ducks Unlimited over the past 17 years.
For that, the landfill earned the Heritage Sponsor Level designation from DU, a group that boosts wildlife conservation and youth waterfowling opportunities in the Finger Lakes and beyond.
The latest pledge supported Ducks Unlimited's Lake Ontario area projects, which focus on the Finger Lakes and Montezuma regions.
"Ongoing sustained support of our partners in conservation and wildlife habitat restoration is critical to advancing our environment in the long term," said Mark Benjamin, Seneca Meadows community relations director. "Our partner, Ducks Unlimited, is able to enhance our investment with local projects that also increase the quality of life of the community today."
The landfill's support boosts DU's Completing the Cycle Initiative on the Atlantic Coast. The initiative focuses on wetland conservation efforts to address the needs of Atlantic Flyway waterfowl throughout their life cycle. The region supports an estimated 7.6 million breeding waterfowl representing 34 different species. Wetland conservation work along the Atlantic Coast also benefits the 900 other species of wildlife that rely on wetlands.
Seneca Meadows supports two local DU chapters, the Finger Lakes Chapter and the Seneca Falls Chapter. Ron Golumbeck, Seneca Falls DU Chapter chairman, said Seneca Meadows has been the primary sponsor of his chapter's youth activities.
"They allow us to provide competition shooting events for our youth and sponsor a free lifetime New York hunting license to one of our youth participants each year,"Golumbeck said.
Seneca Meadows also helps Ducks Unlimited's youth program, Greenwings, and has organized youth events that place duck nesting boxes on the Seneca Meadows Wetlands Preserve. DU also has a history of conservation work near the landfill. Over the past decade, DU and its partners have protected or restored more than 5,600 acres in the Montezuma Wetlands Complex of Central New York.