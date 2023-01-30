SENECA FALLS — Seneca Meadows Inc. requested and was granted an adjournment of its lawsuit against the town of Seneca Falls over Local Law 3-2016.
SMI attorney Eric Ferrante of the Nixon Peabody law firm of Rochester asked for the next court date to be pushed from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14. State Supreme Court Justice Dan Doyle agreed to delay arguments on the accurate record of the 2016 Seneca Falls town board meetings of Nov. 30 and Dec. 6. Those were the nights when the local law, which requires Seneca Meadows landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025, was introduced and approved.
The town hasn’t submitted any documentation about the meetings in question. Attorney Doug Zamelis of Cooperstown, who is representing intervening parties Concerned Citizens of Seneca County and property owner Dixie Lemmon, filed a motion to compel the town to produce a meeting record.
The town is represented by attorney David Hou of the Boylan Code law firm.
Zamelis submitted an extensive print and video record of the meeting and discussion before and during the vote to adopt the local law.
SMI claims the law’s adoption violated some provisions of the State Environmental Quality Review process and should be annulled.
Ferrante told Doyle Jan. 12 the parties are working on a stipulation of agreement on the facts of the motion filed by Zamelis. Ferrante initially asked for a delay to Jan. 31, but stipulation talks reportedly broke down. An effort to revive those talks will be made prior to the Feb. 14 court date.
A new town board adopted Local Law 2-2017, legislation that rescinded Local Law 3-2016. Zamelis challenged the 2017 law and state Supreme Court agreed, saying Local Law 3-2016 could be rescinded only if the town did a full Environmental Impact Statement. To date, it has not been done.