SENECA FALLS — Oral arguments in the Article 78 lawsuit filed by Seneca Meadows landfill against the town of Seneca Falls over Local Law 3 of 2016 will not take place Nov. 19, as tentatively scheduled.
Instead, those arguments may not take place until sometime next February.
Seneca Meadows Inc. filed the lawsuit in November 2017, seeking to nullify the local law that requires the privately-owned landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025 and prohibit any new solid waste disposal facilities in the town. Concerned Citizens of Seneca County filed a motion to be named an intervening party to the lawsuit and State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle did not issue a ruling until this past September.
Doyle ruled CCSC would be allowed to intervene. Seneca Meadows did not appeal that ruling and arguments were tentatively set for Nov. 19 at the Seneca County Courthouse in Waterloo.
But lawyers for the Nixon Peabody law firm in Rochester, representing the landfill, have asked for more time to prepare, and lawyers for the town and CCSC also agreed to a delay.
The new schedule calls for SMI’s lawyers to file a memorandum of law by Nov. 22. The town and CCSC have until Jan. 8 to respond with an answer or motion.
Landfill lawyers then have until Jan. 14 to reply to that or oppose any motion made by lawyers for the town and CCSC. The town is represented by the Boylan Code law firm. CCSC is represented by attorney Douglas Zamelis of Cooperstown.
The town and CCSC have until Jan. 17 to reply to any motion made by SMI. The return date to argue motions will be 2 p.m. Jan. 21.
A court date will be set after that, most likely in February.