SENECA FALLS — Tabled in February, the Town Board Tuesday will again consider whether to grant an operating license to Seneca Meadows Inc. to run its 400-acre landfill on Salcman Road.
The board has delayed issuing the license because of concerns about odors, which some say is a violation of the host community benefits agreement between SMI and the town. The agreement also calls for the landfill to give the town $3 million a year and to meet certain criteria, including odor control, in exchange for the license.
The board conducted a public meeting Feb. 26 to hear from landfill officials and the public about the odor issue prior to reconsidering the license Tuesday.
In other agenda items, the board will accept the resignation of Town Justice Sean Laquidari, effective March 14. A Democrat, Laquidari was elected to a four-year term in 2013 and re-elected in 2017. His term expires Dec. 31, 2021.
The board will then vote to advertise for applicants to fill the part-time position. The position will be up for election in November for the remaining year of Laquidari’s term, with an election to a full, four-year term in November 2021.
Laquidari is one of the town’s two elected town justices. The other is Chuck Lafler.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara’s proposal to form a citizens advisory committee to investigate creating a town manager position will be on the agenda.
The board also will:
• Conduct a public information meeting on the Safe Routes To School program at 5 p.m. prior to the regular meeting.
• Conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. on proposed Local Law 2 of 2020. That law would reduce the number of members of the Seneca Falls Heritage Preservation Committee from seven to five, with two alternate members. The board may vote to adopt the law later in the meeting.
• Hear from Frank Ruzicka on a proposed procurement policy for the town. The board may vote to adopt a new policy later in the meeting. The board will also hear from Allison Stokes on Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants.
• There will be an update on the town’s efforts to sell surplus property at 10 Fall St., the former town municipal building, and 60 State St., the former village municipal building.
• Consider a motion authorizing Ferrara to sign a letter of engagement for an accounting firm to do the 2019 audit of payments from SMI to assure their accuracy according to the formula.
• Consider requests from the Seneca Falls Development Corporation for $55,560 to pay for an executive director and for $2,500 to pay for the annual Farmer’s Market in People’s Park.
• Continue discussion on the eminent domain issues regarding the Ludovico Sculpture Trail on the south side of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. The town wants to gain access to the trail to install an underground sewer line, which it says would be less expensive and less disruptive than putting the line on West Bayard Street.