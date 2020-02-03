SENECA FALLS – The Town Board will again consider renewing its operating license for Seneca Meadows Inc. to operate Seneca Meadows Landfill for another year when it meets Tuesday.
The board voted 4-1 at its Jan. 7 meeting to table the renewal of the town’s operating license for the landfill. The tabling was moved by board member Steve Churchill, who wanted new town attorney Patrick Morrell to review the terms to be sure there are no issues. Others wanted the delay to talk more with SMI about odor issues at the state’s largest landfill.
The landfill can continue operating without a town license because it has a state permit that expires Dec. 31, 2025.
SMI has taken the town to court over its approval of Local law 3 of 2016, which would require the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025. The law also would prohibit any new waste disposal facilities in the town.
Oral arguments are scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 26 in State Supreme Court for Seneca County in Waterloo.
In other agenda items, the board will:
BIDS: Open second round bids for the sale of 10 Fall St. as surplus property. The first solicitation for bids drew one bidder, the Seneca Falls Performing Arts Center, which submitted a bid for $6,000 for the former medical arts building and town municipal building, damaged by a 2004 arson fire.
The town issued a second Request For Proposals for the property in hope of attracting more interest. The board also will discuss the sale of another surplus property, the former Village Municipal Building at 60 State St. The sole bidders for that vacant building are Casey and Christopher Galloway of Seneca Falls, who want to convert it into an Italian restaurant.
PETITIONERS: Allow four people to address the board and public. They are Dean Fox from Solar Farms New York, Paul Kelsey on property taxes, Jean Gilroy on Seneca Meadows, and Frank Sinicropi on plowing of the sidewalk on Balsley Road from Kinney Drugs to Lyons National Bank.
CONTRIBUTION REQUESTS: Consider requests for funding from the town from the It’s A Wonderful Life Committee, Finger Lakes Television, It’s A Wonderful Life Museum and the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry and the Seneca Falls Visitors Center.
SHARED SERVICES: Consider approving a memorandum of agreement with Seneca County on a shared Information Technology position. If approved, the county Board of Supervisors could vote at its Feb. 11 meeting.
AGREEMENT: Consider approving an agreement with the Seneca Falls School District for the district’s temporary use of the former village public works garage on Oak Street until a new bus garage on Butler Street is built.
REDUCE, FORGIVE: Consider a motion to reduce the water bill for the National Women’s Hall of Fame for the period of June 2018 to June 2019 by $3,738.83, a reduction of one-third, and to consider a request to forgive the cost of emergency repairs for the Women’s Interfaith Institute.
PILOT: Consider approval of a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes (PILOT) agreement for the Delaware River Solar Company for two solar projects that will be built on Route 318 and Gravel Road.
LOCAL LAW: Consider a resolution regarding the town Historic Preservation Commission re-establishing the commission, its duties and historic district boundaries.