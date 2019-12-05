SENECA FALLS — After a lengthy delay, the Seneca Meadows Inc. Article 78 lawsuit against the town over Local Law 3 of 2016 is now moving forward.
Lawyers for SMI filed a memorandum of law Nov. 22, as directed by State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle.
It lists four “points of law” or legal reasons to justify the landfill’s claim that the local law, which would require the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025, is null and void. Those points are:
Environmental Review: The Town Board failed to comply with requirements of the State Environmental Quality Review Act in the process of adopting the law by a 3-2 vote on Dec. 6, 2016.
The memo states that SEQR first requires an Environmental Assessment Form, used to collect information about the proposed action to determine whether the action will have an impact on the environment. SMI lawyers said the town, as lead agency, must next make a determination of significance and decide whether the proposed action “may include the potential of at least one significant adverse environmental impact.”
“In making this determination, the lead agency must give the EAF more than a cursory review, rather a ‘hard look.’ If, after giving the EAF a hard look, the town determines that the proposed action may include the potential for at least one significant adverse environmental impact, the town must then prepare a draft, and then final, Environmental Impact Statement.”
If the town determines there are no likely adverse environmental impacts, it must make a “negative declaration” to that effect. The Town Board made a negative declaration Nov. 30, 2016 and adopted the law seven days later, not enough time for the required hard look, SMI argues.
The company said the board acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner with a SEQR review where the sole basis for a negative declaration comes from submission by an interested party. In this case, the lawyer for Waterloo Container, co-owned by former board member the late Annette Lutz, a vocal opponent of the landfill.
SMI claims the board violated both the letter and spirit of SEQR, noting that none of the board members, other than Lutz, had seen the documents until immediately prior to the vote.
BIAS: The Town Board allowed a “biased and conflicted” board member to participate in the vote to adopt the law, referring to Lutz. Bill and Annette Lutz owned Waterloo Container, across the road from the landfill.
The landfill claims state policy forbids the sustaining of a municipal action founded upon the vote of a member of the municipal governing body in any matter before it which directly or immediately affects him or her individually, even if the vote of the conflicted board member is not necessary to establish a majority.
The memo claims Lutz “openly demonstrated” her actual bias toward SMI in public hearings, blamed the landfill for her health conditions, disparaging SMI and calling for the landfill to be shut down. The landfill claims that bias is tied to her co-ownership of Waterloo Container, adding that Lutz acted as an appointed board member and was defeated in the 2016 election.
“By failing to recuse herself from the proceedings that resulted in the enactment of the local law, Ms. Lutz fatally tainted the local law and it must, therefore, be found null and void,” the memo stated..
That argument is supported by an affidavit filed by landfill regional manager Kyle Black.
DUE PROCESS: The local law is unconstitutional because it violates SMI’s right to substantive due process.
The memo says SMI has substantially changed its property and incurred substantial expenses to further its development, thus has a vested property interest and the local law makes those investments “valueless and would cause significant loss to SMI.” The landfill has obtained all the necessary permits for decades “giving AMI a measure of security that it would be able to use the property for its intended purpose so long as SMI continues to comply with town and DEC regulations.”
The landfill claims its investment in the property gives rise to a vested right to operate its solid waste management facility, and the town was not free to extinguish that right.
The memo claims the local law is wholly without legal justification and was passed for purely political reasons. The company argues that the law only targets one business, the landfill.
STATE LAW PREEMPTS: The law is unconstitutional because it is pre-empted by state law. Specifically, SMI argues that Article 27 of the Environmental Conservation Law preempts the town local law.
In a preliminary statement included with the memorandum, landfill officials said that SMI “is in a fight for its very survival, despite the fact that it has been lawfully operating a solid waste management facility in the town for decades pursuant to permits issued by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the town.”
The company said the local law is fatally deficient, listing the four reasons.
WHAT’S NEXT: With the SMI filing, which is available at libraries in Seneca Falls and Waterloo, the next step is the response of the town and Concerned Citizens of Seneca County, a party to the lawsuit, by Jan. 8. SMI then has until Jan. 14 to respond to that filing. The town and CCSC will have until Jan. 17 to respond to that.
The lawyers will then appear before Doyle at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 in Seneca County Supreme Court for oral arguments.
Local Law 3 of 2016 was rescinded by a new Town Board in 2017. That was challenged by Waterloo Container lawyers and reversed in 2018 by State Supreme Court Justice William Kocher, putting Local Law 3 back in effect.