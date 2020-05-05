SENECA FALLS— The Town Board will resume its months-long debate tonight over the issuance of a town permit for Seneca Meadows Inc. to operate its landfill facility on Salcman Road for another year.
The physical meeting will be for board members and the town clerk only. They will be social distancing and wearing face masks. No public will be allowed and department heads will participate by telephone conference call. The meeting will be live-streamed on fingerlakes1.com at 6 p.m.
SMI applied for the annual permit in December. The board has tabled the request at each monthly meeting in 2020, citing concerns over landfill odors violating the terms of the host community benefits agreement.
In a March 6 letter to Supervisor Mike Ferrara, SMI attorney Scott Turner of Rochester said the Chapter 185 town permit was renewed annually through an administrative process only prior to 2016, with no vote or other action by the Town Board required. But since then, Turner said the board “has purported to retain some discretionary ability to deny SMI its permit.’’
“Yet the language of Chapter 185 of the town code is clear that the board has no such discretion,” Turner wrote. “Accordingly, SMI requests that the board proceed to accept SMI’s payment of the required administrative fee and issue the permit for a period of one year.”
Turner said the host community agreement provides that “in the event that the town, in the future, modifies the terms and conditions of any permit issued to Seneca Meadows or its regulations governing operation of the facility in a manner which substantially interferes with the operation of the facility which is inconsistent with DEC’s regulations of the facility and which requires Seneca Meadows to materially change its operations to its significant detriment, Seneca Meadows may opt, at its discretion, to terminate the agreement.’’
If the town fails to issue SMI the permit, Turner said SMI would be prevented from lawfully operating a landfill.
The landfill pays the town some $3 million a year under the host agreement, based on a tonnage-derived formula.
“Please take notice that SMI will consider Section XVIIII (D) of the agreement to be triggered if the permit is not issued at the April 7 Town Board meeting,” he concluded. The permit was not renewed at that meeting or at a subsequent meeting.
Also weighing in on the issue is Bruce Bonafiglia, president of Bonadent and Danaren Dental Laboratories of Seneca Falls. He wrote board members that “given SMI’s inability or unwillingness to properly monitor landfill odor issues and subsequent complaint or follow hours of operation guidelines, I want to be sure to voice Bonadent and Danaran’s support of your board denying SMI’s operating permit.”
“Agreeing to renew their permit at this time would be shunning your responsibilities as leaders to see that our host agreement is follow by both parties,” Bonafiglia wrote.
The Seneca Falls native said the landfill has continued to operate, to be paid to receive that trash, “yet they constantly threaten our community with litigation and withholding payments due.”
“Bullies make threats of that kind, not neighbors. Please do not renew their operating permit until the landfill follows all of the host agreement guidelines, not just the guidelines that are convenient for them,” Bonafiglia wrote.
He said Bonadent and Danaren are ready to expand their Seneca Falls facilities with a 15,000 square-foot addition. Noting the company now employs 200 people in Seneca Falls, Bonafiglia said the business has to grow to give those employees career longevity and financial growth.
“As the landfill grows, it becomes increasingly more difficult to recruit talented professionals to live in our area. Despite the world class facility we’ve built in Seneca Falls, we struggle with professionals in our industry choosing to work in our satellite locations over our Seneca Falls location,” he wrote.
The company has satellite operations in Melbourne and Bonita Springs, Florida; Greenville, S.C. and Chicago.
“Do not allow the continued threats of lawsuits by a billion dollar company based in Texas to deter you from your responsibility to your neighbors, the residents of Seneca Falls. Vote no on renewal until they comply and let’s begin to financially plan for 2025, the date that SMI themselves negotiated some 10 years ago,” Bonafiglia concluded.
The board also may decide whether Vince’s Park on Auburn Road will open this year and consider other possible cost-saving measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.