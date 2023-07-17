SENECA FALLS — Seneca Meadows Inc. has scheduled a community meeting to discuss its application for a permit to expand into the valley infill area of the Route 414 landfill.
SMI will host the public meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Seneca Falls Community Center. The session will be streamed, also.
The two-hour session will allow people to get information about the existing landfill operations, the proposed valley infill project, and the permit renewal application. If approved by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the landfill could remain open until 2040.
People can talk to SMI representatives and provide comments on the permit application for the valley infill project.
Documents, including the valley infill permit application, are available at:
• DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon.
• Waterloo Library & Historical Society, 31 E. William St.
• Waterloo Town Clerk’s Office, 66 Virginia St.
• Waterloo Village Hall, 41 W. Main St.
• Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St.
• Seneca Falls Town Offices, 130 Ovid St.
The DEC contact is Kimberly Merchant at 585-357-2171, while the SMI contact is Kyle Black at 315-539-0014.
SMI wants to modify its permit to allow for disposal of waste into the valley infill area, the former Tantalo area. The landfill wants to expand vertically and laterally between the slopes of the existing southeast landfill and stages 3 and 4. It would be an expansion of 47 acres and an increase in the height of the landfill from 775 feet to 843 feet.
SMI officials are proposing Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act steps to convert at least 10% of operational support vehicles to electric by 2030 if such vehicles are available commercially, with two additional charging stations for public use.
SMI is proposing to explore the feasibility of additional on-site leachate treatment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from off-site hauling by truck, and is setting a goal of a 25% reduction in truck trips by 2025 and a 50% reduction in leachate disposal truck trips by 2030.
The landfill also proposes working with the town on an organics diversion program and to review whether it is feasible to convert heavy operations equipment such as excavators, loaders and articulating haul trucks to electric when commercially feasible. If feasible, the landfill would convert 10% of the heavy equipment fleet to electric by 2035.
Email questions to senecameadowsvalleyinfill@dec.ny.gov.