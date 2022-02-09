SENECA FALLS — Seneca Meadows Inc. plans to partner with Archaea Energy of Houston to build a second facility on Route 414 that will clean methane gas and add it to the natural gas pipeline system.
The Seneca County Planning Board is scheduled to review the project’s site plan at its 7 p.m. Thursday meeting.
SMI and Archaea say the second facility will create more energy and potentially reduce landfill odor caused mainly by methane emissions.
“Both Seneca Meadows and our energy partner Archaea continue more than 27 years of investing in renewable landfill gas projects that reduce greenhouse gas and increase landfill gas odor capture for our neighbors, communities and environment that offset current fossil fuel energy,” SMI District Manager Kyle Black said.
Seneca Meadows collects methane from the west side of Route 414 and pipes it under the state roadway to the plants on the east side. Archaea operate a methane gas conversion plant and a plant that uses methane to power turbines that produce electricity. Archaea buy the gas from SMI.
The Planning Board will also review proposed amendments to the Seneca Falls zoning code that would impose new regulations on solar energy systems and battery storage systems.
The meeting will be in the conference room of the Health and Senior Services Building on Bonadent Drive. Masks are required for all in attendance.