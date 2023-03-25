SENECA FALLS — Lawyers for Seneca Meadows Inc. are repeating their claim that the Town Board violated state law when adopting Local Law 3-2016, the legislation that stipulates the Route 414 landfill close by Dec. 31, 2025, and prohibits the construction of new waste-deposit facilities in Seneca Falls.
In a supplemental memorandum of law filed March 14, lawyers representing Seneca Meadows, which is owned by Texas-based Waste Connections, repeated arguments made in July and September of 2022 that the town did not take the required “hard look” at possible environmental impacts of adopting the local law, as mandated by the State Environmental Quality Review process. The lawyers said the alleged violation is a reason State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle should grant SMI’s motion to declare the local law null and void.
SMI lawyers reviewed the written, audio and video records of the two Town Board meetings late in 2016, when the local law was introduced and then adopted.
“SEQRA required the Town Board to take a hard look at the environmental impacts of the law, which the Town Board failed to do,” the memorandum stated. “Indeed, far from giving the impacts a hard look, the Town Board gave no look at all. Instead, the Town Board relied on the conclusions of an interested and conflicted lame-duck board member (the late Annette Lutz) that were sprung on the board at the last minute with no advance notice.
“The court now has before it video evidence of the November 30 Town Board meeting at the heart of this matter. The video reflects the speed with which the board adopted the Environmental Assessment Form (EAF) and negative declaration that were required under SEQRA before the local law could be adopted. The video shows no discussion at all of the environmental impacts of the local law. The court can now confirm for itself that the Town Board failed to take the hard look SEQRA requires.”
SMI lawyers said the video of the Nov. 30, 2016, meeting showed its client’s representatives and members of the community speaking in support and against passage of the local law. After the public comment period ended, lawyers said the town attorney advised the board of the need to take a hard look, but that was something not before the board at the time and that review would not be able to be conducted that night.
“Nevertheless, immediately after the town attorney’s statement, Lutz introduced the EAF and negative declaration for consideration by the board,” the memorandum stated. “SMI said Lutz had not shared those documents with her fellow board members before the meeting. The memo says Lutz read the EAF aloud, after which the board did not engage in any substantial discussion of the environmental impacts of the local law or the response to the questions in Part II of the form that Lutz already completed. SMI lawyers said the board voted to adopt the EAF, followed by Lutz introducing the negative declaration, which was immediately adopted by the board without any substantive discussion.”
“At its next meeting on December 6, 2016, the board adopted the local law in a quick and perfunctory manner and did not engage in any substantive discussion when it acted to adopt the local law.”
Opposition to SMI’s effort to void the local law is being handled by Doug Zamelis, the attorney representing intervenor Concerned Citizens of Seneca County and property owner Dixie Lemmon of Waterloo. Zamelis, who said earlier the board complied with SEQRA, will file a brief in opposition to SMI’s memorandum, and SMI will have an opportunity to file an answer before the case goes to Doyle for a decision.
Even with the local law in place, SMI has applied for a state permit to expand the landfill upward in a valley infill area on its property — a move that, if approved, would extend the life of the landfill to 2040. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is reviewing roughly 600 comments submitted on the draft Environmental Impact Statement filed by SMI as part of the application process. Once the DEC review is completed, a decision will be made on its status and public hearings scheduled.
Seneca Meadows is the largest of the state’s 27 landfills. It is permitted to accept up to 6,000 tons of household solid waste a day from New York and other states.