SENECA FALLS — A mailer originating from Seneca Meadows Inc. takes aim at two Town Board members seeking reelection in November.
The letter, addressed to “Dear Seneca Falls Taxpayer,” claimed incumbent board members Doug Avery and David DeLelys, along with fellow Democratic board member Steve Churchill, whose term is not up this year, “have proven their solution to town of Seneca Falls taxpayers is to raise our taxes. Over and over again, Avery, DeLelys and Churchill have led the effort to increase taxes on hard-working families and seniors living in Seneca Falls. Isn’t it time to ask them if we really need to raise taxes?”
The letter, signed by SMI District Manager Kyle Black, goes on to say that Seneca Meadows “has lived up to our side of the bargain. We deliver more than $3 million per year to Seneca Falls and continue allowing free disposal for all town of Seneca Falls taxpayers per our Host Community Agreement. We’ve offered to increase those payments to $5 million per year. Avery and DeLelys have rejected this offer. Has it occurred to them that an additional $2 million could eliminate the need for tax hikes?”
It alludes to news reports that the Town Board’s budget committee recommended a property tax increase of 18% in 2022 and 5% to 6% more for the next three years.
“Raising property taxes by almost 20% and it won’t stop there,” the mailing said. “We know these tax hikes will be followed by cuts in services. Funds will be eliminated for things like police department, the community center and Vince’s Park.”
The mailer also lauds the landfill as being a positive part of the local economy with more than 100 employees and local vendors.
DeLelys and Avery took issue with Black.
“Kyle spends too much time at board meetings talking on his cell phone,” DeLelys said. “Otherwise, he’d know that I called a special meeting to not raise taxes last year and again this year because of COVID. If they went up, it would be minimal, (and only) because mandated expenses went up.”
Avery pointed out that in the mailing, Black incorrectly says Avery chairs the town’s budget committee; actually, town Supervisor Mike Ferrara heads that panel. Avery said a July 26 budget workshop developed 10 possible scenarios for the board to consider, and each was discussed for the first time.
“It became immediately apparent that the scenario with the 18% tax increase had only one supporter: Supervisor Ferrara,” Avery said in a written statement.
Avery questioned why Black would criticize him for saying the board should look at expenses before settling on a tax rate for 2022.
“I did say that, and it boggles the mind that my assurance that the board would do due diligence before completing the budget process can be twisted into something sinister.”
Avery also disputed Black’s claim that he, DeLelys and Churchill frequently led efforts to increase taxes.
“In fact, taxes in Seneca Falls have remained flat for several years and actually decreased slightly in 2021. This is public record,” Avery said. “There has been no repeated effort to raise taxes.”
The mailer referred to a 5-year-old study that hinted at a 300% tax increase that would be needed to maintain current services in the absence of annual landfill payments to the town.
“The study was commissioned by a pro-landfill town administration and tailored to make that specific point,” Avery wrote. “What Kyle doesn’t mention is that since then, there have been at least five years of reasonable fiscal policy, with careful cuts to spending and with no elimination of programs. The study is ancient history, has little basis in truth to begin with, and certainly doesn’t deserve a place at the current debate.”
The letter calls Local Law 3-2016 “a reckless scheme to close Seneca Meadows.” SMI is challenging the legislation, which stipulates that Seneca Meadows must close by the end of 2025, in court.
Avery said “facts matter,” noting the town will be positioned to thrive when the landfill closes, and that the lion’s share of landfill revenue goes to saving for the future and to making sure the town’s infrastructure will be in the best possible condition by then.