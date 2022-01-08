SENECA FALLS — The new Town Board began the year Tuesday talking a lot about an old topic: Seneca Meadows Inc.
The agenda included talk of issuing a town operating permit for the Route 414 landfill, the state’s largest. The town has not issued one since 2019 because of concerns about odor control, but the landfill continues to operate through its state permit.
Under public comment, Jean Gilroy began the discussion by complaining about the odors at her Gravel Road home and a lack of effective response from landfill officials to her complaints around Christmas.
“Please do not renew their permit until odors are under control,” Gilroy asked.
John Dendis, who lives on Burgess Road in Waterloo, adjacent to the landfill, also told the board that his complaints had been minimized and dismissed. He urged board members to visit Strong, Burgess and Mound roads around the landfill to experience odors for themselves.
“See for yourselves and ask if it’s a question of money over people,” he said.
Later, Supervisor Mike Ferrara proposed a motion on how to spend $1.93 million in revenue from Seneca Meadows left over from 2021. The board used $1.1 million from the Host Community Agreement to stabilize the 2022 tax levy. The motion would allocate $200,000 for a property revaluation, $110,000 to fund a town manager, $1 million for drainage work and money for a special audit of town finances in anticipation of the retirement of longtime senior account clerk Bev Warfel, repairs to the Community Center roof, and equipment to televise water, sewer and drainage lines.
The board voted 3-1 to approve the allocations. The board’s lone Democrat, Steve Churchill, voted no.
Churchill also addressed the permit issue.
“We have two conditions for them to meet for us to issue a permit. One is to comply with DEC odor control standards for hydrogen sulfide and the other is to spend up to $20,000 for an effective website for odor reporting. In both cases, they said no,” Churchill said. “I say no permit as long as they violate DEC regulations and the town code. They don’t deserve it without addressing these matters.”
Ferrara said he is proposing a committee to work with SMI on the issues. He is on the proposed panel, along with new board member Kaitlyn Laskoski and town attorney Patrick Morrell.
New board member Frank Sinicropi said he would like to see the committee meet with SMI officials before the operating permit is considered.
“I favor the permit, but we need time,” he said.
He made a motion to delay consideration of a permit for SMI for a month. That was approved 4-0.
Board member Dawn Dyson was absent.
In other action Tuesday:
• RECOGNITION — The board honored retiring Police Department dispatcher and clerk Alice Capacci for 34 years of service.
• MANAGER — By a 3-1 vote, with Churchill opposed, the board approved the introduction of a local law to create a town manager position. A public hearing will be held Feb. 1.
• TABLED — After considerable debate, voted to table the introduction of two local laws until Feb. 1 and to consider public hearings in March. The local laws would impose town zoning code amendments on solar energy systems and battery-storage systems in the town.