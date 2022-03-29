SENECA FALLS — In a mass mailing to residents of northern Seneca County, Seneca Meadows Inc. officials are urging people to keep an “open mind” throughout the permitting process related to the landfill’s plan to expand into an infill area.
“For anyone with questions, we are available and encourage you to consider taking a tour of the facility and allow an open dialogue to fully understand all of the facts,” the mailer states.
In July 2020, SMI applied to the state Department of Environmental Conservation asking to deposit waste in the former Tantalo portion of the 400-acre landfill. SMI officials say this would extend the landfill’s life by 15 years at the current deposit maximum of 6,000 tons per day.
However, the town’s Local Law 3-2016 requires the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025.
The DEC continues to review SMI’s application, along with the company’s answers to followup questions from the agency. Once the application is deemed complete, the DEC will schedule public hearings on the application.
There has been opposition from environmental groups and others.
“We continue to have a dialogue with the DEC to provide answers to these inquiries, which will ensure design specifications and operational excellence,” landfill officials state.
SMI’s mailer states the infill project will not expand the landfill’s overall footprint, nor will it impact wetlands or increase noise, dust or odor. The mailer touts the SMI staff, its environmental record and its contributions to the local tax base, employment and charitable causes.
The mailer also includes the landfill’s spring and summer construction plans. Among those: depositing most of the waste the landfill receives in cells 5 and 6 on the west side of the landfill, facing Burgess Road.
The landfill’s plans for this year also include:
• Completing the installation of five acres of new landfill liner material.
• Improving the leachate treatment system by upgrading a 500,000-gallon storage tank and incorporating a new, ultra-filtration process and building additional reverse osmosis treatment capacity.
• Installing 19,500 feet of methane collection pipes and 16,000 feet of vacuum line that is connected to the energy plant on the east side of Route 414, across from the landfill.
• Installing 25 vertical gas wells and 75 horizontal collectors.
• Continuing to invest in its odor-neutralizing system.
SMI officials claim the landfill has reduced its emissions by 13% in 2021.
Seneca Meadows will conduct its annual open house from noon to 4 p.m. July 24.