SENECA FALLS – Work on the 2020 town budget is just beginning and the Town Board already has three major funding requests to consider.
Meeting Tuesday, the board heard from Rhonda Destino, executive director of the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry at 89 Fall St. The museum is a tenant in the town-owned building that also serves as the Seneca Falls Visitor Center.
In August, Destino asked the board to consider increasing the amount it budgets for the museum from $90,000 received in 2019 to $179,000 in 2020. She said that would allow the museum to provide “living wages,” a basic benefits package and the addition of a full-time administrative assistant.
Tuesday, Destino returned to make two more requests.
One was for $26,800 to replace the heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment in the building. She said the current system is not functioning well, leaks to the point where it has damaged the floors and displays, and does not cool the building in the summer.
Destino said Belle Services of Seneca Falls provided the $26,800 cost estimate. She said the replacement should be started in January and be done in time for the start of the floor work on March 1. Work to reseal any windows needed would be completed by Feb. 1.
Destino also said museums should not be carpeted and the carpeting in the museum has been spotted and stained by numerous leaks. She said removal of the carpeting and refinishing the wooden floors carry a cost estimate of $17,000 to $25,000 from DeClerk Hardwood of Arkport, a firm that has done work for the town before. That project could be finished by April 1, Destino said.
She also listed other capital work needed from 2021 to 2025.
“We know there will be more visitors in 2020 because of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and Seneca Falls’ history in the women’s rights movement,” Destino said.
In other action, the board voted 4-0 to officially designate the town as a “Purple Heart Town.”
In August, Generations Bank conducted a ceremony in front of its 20 E. Bayard St. headquarters to dedicate a Purple Heart Trail on the property, honoring some 30 military veterans wounded or killed in combat and who received the Purple Heart Award — first established by Gen. George Washington in 1782 to honor Revolutionary War soldiers.
“I want to thank Menzo Case (CEO of Generations Bank) for doing this,” said board member Lou Ferrara. He read the resolution and after it was approved, he said that Aug. 7 would be Purple Heart Day in Seneca Falls going forward. “This sets Seneca Falls apart from other small communities.”
The board also voted 4-0 to continue to retain attorney Wendy Marsh to assist the Heritage Preservation Commission with the process of re-establishing the town historic district. The cost estimate is $5,000 to $10,000.