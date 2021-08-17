SENECA FALLS — A Spencerport native has been named new executive director of the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry, succeeding Rhonda Destino.
Nora Venezky began her new job July 26.
“I love the canals in New York. There is so much history connected to them and the ideas and inventions that came out of Seneca Falls are proof of their impact on American history,” Venezky said.
“The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry has so much potential and I am excited to get started highlighting the history and sharing the area’s attractions with visitors,” she added.
Venezky grew up in Spencerport along the Erie Canal and received a master of museum studies degree from the University of Toronto. She then ran the Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum and comes to Seneca Falls from the Greenbrier Historical Society in Lewisburg, West Virginia, where she was executive director.
She said she is excited to “come back home” and return to a museum on the New York State Canal System, referring to the Cayuga-Seneca Canal that runs through Seneca Falls, where Goulds Pumps Inc. got its start in 1848.
Museum officials said Venezky has a background in small museums and loves the variety that type of work has to offer. Officials also said she has a particular passion for exhibit design and development, as well as museum marketing.
Established in 1998 at 89 Fall St., the museum is within the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center. For more information, call (315) 568-1510.