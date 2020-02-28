WATERLOO — Dormant for nearly two years, the issue of Seneca County sharing its sales tax revenue with towns and villages has awoken.
The Board of Supervisors Government Operations Committee agreed Tuesday to direct board Chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, to re-establish a special committee formed in 2018 to study the issue.
Hayssen said he would set up that committee again and charge it with studying the sales tax sharing issue.
Village of Waterloo officials have been the main force behind the sharing concept, led by former Mayor Ted Young. The status of that 2018 committee was raised by committee member Kyle Barnhart, I-Lodi.
The Planning, Development, Agriculture & Tourism Committee voted to recommend the appointment of Valerie Bassett of Covert to fill a vacancy on the three-member Seneca County Funding Corporation, replacing Tom Macinski, who resigned.
The committee also voted 4-0 to endorse the county’s proposed new Economic Development Strategy. The plan was developed by Fairweather Consulting and a committee comprised of representatives of the Board of Supervisors, the Industrial Development Agency and the Chamber of Commerce.
Designed to be a guide to focus economic development resources in the future, the plan emphasizes five initiatives.
They are: promoting a business friendly approach; filling gaps in key infrastructure; regulatory and planning issues; providing an adequate supply of housing at all income levels; and creating constructive approaches to the role of Seneca Meadows Landfill “in an era where quality of life is increasingly central to economic competitiveness.”
Seneca Meadows Inc. asked for a change in the wording regarding the landfill, but it was adopted without change. The motion now goes to the full board for a vote March 10.
Other committee action that will move to the full board for a final vote March 10 includes:
PUBLIC SAFETY: The committee heard a second appeal from Waterloo Village and Town Justice Conrad Struzik for the creation of a clerk position to assist with increasing paperwork requirements at the new Centralized Arraignment Program (CAP) at the Law Enforcement Center in Romulus. Struzik said the Seneca County Magistrates and Court Clerks Association is seeking county support for up to $25,000 to employ existing town court clerks wishing to work for the CAP at an assigned number of hours per week that fit their schedules at a standard hourly rate.
During discussion, it was agreed that the clerks would submit vouchers to the county for payment. They would not be county employees. The motion approved by the committee was amended to lower the county cost from $25,000 to no more than $20,000.
ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS: The committee discussed whether Cardinal Disposal of Dundee, which conducts the county’s curbside recyclable collection program, is giving the material collected to an actual recycling facility or if it is landfilled. There may be an investigation into that question.
The committee also urged the county to get serious about developing a Solid Waste Management Plan.
PERSONNEL: The committee voted to create and fill a new position of part-time special investigator in the Public Defender’s Office. The county would use funds from a legal settlement to pay for the position, which would have a salary of no more than $31,500 and no more than $8,100 in fringe benefits.