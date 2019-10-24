WATERLOO — A motion setting the annual appropriation for the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce to use as the county’s official Tourism Promotion Agency is usually approved with little controversy.
In fact, the appropriation is spelled out in a 2017 board-approved policy.
However, that wasn’t the case at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors Economic Development & Tourism Committee meeting.
The committee voted 3-2 to table a motion directing County Manager Mitch Rowe to put $434,824.30 in the 2020 county budget for the TPA. That amount represents 90 percent of the $484,138.11 in hotel and motel room occupancy tax revenue collected from Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019.
The 2017 policy calls for 90 percent of the annual 3 percent room occupancy tax to be set aside for the TPA. The other 10 percent is set aside for supervisors to allocate for applications from outside agencies that sponsor events designed to attract tourists.
Some questioned the 90-10 policy, while others were unhappy with an amendment to the 2019 budget that showed the Chamber of Commerce was underpaid by some $38,500 in 2019. Chamber President Jeff Shipley made a spirited defense of the Chamber’s TPA efforts.
Voting to table were committee members Dave Kaiser, Ralph Lott and Don Trout. Opposed were Ron McGreevy and Ernest Brownell.
In other committee action:
PUBLIC SAFETY & CRIMINAL JUSTICE: The committee voted to pass on to the full board a motion authorizing the transfer of ownership of the Sheriff’s Office drug dog “Aken,” who is being retired for medical reasons after nine years of service, to the dog’s handler, Sgt. Michael Rhinehart.
Rhinehart also is retiring and the dog would be sold to him for $1. Rhinehart must sign a release and waiver acknowledging he will care for the dog.
The committee also approved a motion for the full board approving the purchase of a new drug patrol dog for $11,500 from Shallow Creek Kennels of Sharpsville, Pa. to replace Aken. Sheriff Tim Luce said the new dog will be a German short-haired pointer, not a German Shepard.
The committee approved a motion to create and fill a new position of full-time public safety systems administrator in the Information Technology Department at a salary of $46,235. The person would be responsible for system administration of the county’s computer-aided dispatch or CAD, would be the county’s interoperability coordinator and would help with the data collection needed under the state’s new bail reform and pre-trial discovery laws. Funding for the position is in the proposed 2020 budget and 20 percent of the salary will come from a state grant.
PUBLIC WORKS: The committee approved a proposed local law called the Seneca County Sewer Use Law, with amendments to be added. It will go to the full board for a vote in November, including a public hearing time and date.
WAYS & MEANS: This committee approved a motion to contract with Host Compliance of San Francisco for $25,000 to identify short-term vacation rentals and assist in increasing compliance by owners of such rentals in collecting and forwarding the county’s 3 percent room occupancy tax. It is estimated that the company would generate an additional $100,000 in room tax revenue for the county, which is used for tourism promotion. The motion will go to the full board in November.