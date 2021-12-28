WATERLOO — The Public Health Committee of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors will consider buying $150,000 worth of rapid COVID-19 tests when it meets tonight.
The rapid tests — from Health Labs Inc. of Sunnyvale, Calif. — would be for distribution to the Waterloo, Seneca Falls, Romulus and South Seneca school districts to test students as part of the “Keep in School” program.
If approved by the committee, the motion will go to the full board for a final vote in January.
That may not be the only COVID-related discussion tonight.
People may ask to speak on the county’s Dec. 14 decision to not enforce Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate, citing a lack of resources to do the enforcement, while generally agreeing with the need to wear masks indoors. People for and against a mask mandate may attend and address the board.
Other major issues on the agenda include:
RECYCLING: The Public Works Committee will consider a motion to extend a contract with Cardinal Disposal of Dundee for curbside pickup of recyclables countywide. The proposed extension would be for 2022 at a cost of $566,990. The current three-year contract expires Dec. 31.
The committee also will consider a motion to award contracts for the Phase II renovations to the county Department of Human Services space in the County Office Building. Bids for the work were opened Dec. 9 and the recommended low bidders are Massa Construction of Geneva as general contractor at $434,000; Kyle R. Lawrence Electric Inc. of Palmyra as electrical contractor at $79,850; and Crosby Brownlie Inc. of Rochester for mechanical work at $42,000. If approved, the motion would go to the full board in January.
The committee also will consider a motion to approve the bid of Slate Hill Contractors Inc. of Warners for $760,328.65 to replace the bridge on County Road 136 in Lodi.
THREE BEARS: The Public Works Committee will consider a motion to hire Bero Architects for $31,200 to prepare specifications and bid documents for accessibility improvements to the Papa Bear courthouse building in Ovid. The cost of the upgrades for accessibility is estimated by Bero at $350,000. The county would use money from the American Rescue Act to upgrade the historic building.
AFFILIATE ORGANIZATIONS: The Finance, Assessment & Insurance Committee will consider a motion to authorize contracts with seven affiliated organizations for 2022 in exchange for county financial support. The agencies and amounts are Beverly Animal Shelter, $50,000; the county’s five public libraries and the Finger Lakes Library System, $130,000; Cornell Cooperative Extension, $410,000; Seneca County Soil & Water Conservation District, $325,404; Seneca County Fair Association, $6,000; Pathway Home, $5,000; and the Waterloo Memorial Day Committee, $5,000.
LAND BANK: The finance committee will consider the appointment of seven members to the Finger Lakes Land Bank Board of Directors for two-year terms. They are Frank Sinicropi from the Seneca Falls Town Board; Jill Henry, director of the county Planning and Community Development Department; Kyle Barnhart, Lodi supervisor; Les Marquart, county treasurer; Don Northrup, Waterloo village administrator; Ernest Brownell, Junius supervisor and David Wood, Ovid Village Board member.
TOURISM PROMOTION ALLOCATION: The Planning Committee will vote on setting the 2022 allocation to the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce as the county’s Tourism Promotion Agency at $458,352.19. The number represents 85 percent of the revenue from the county’s 3% room occupancy tax. The money would be paid each quarter.
STUDY ALTERNATIVE: At the recommendation of the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, the Environmental Affairs Committee will consider a motion to study an alternative discharge method for the wastewater treatment plant that serves county Sewer District No. 2. The plant, on the Five Points Correctional Facility site in Romulus, will be upgraded.
SLPWA suggests that having the treated waste from the plant discharge into Kendig Creek instead of Reeder Creek should be studied as a better alternative. The agency said Reeder Creek is an impaired body of water that flows into Seneca Lake. Kendig Creek is not impaired and flows into the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
The meeting will be open to the public, with masks, and live streamed on the county YouTube channel.