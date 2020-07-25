WATERLOO — Seneca County officials say county employees being voluntarily or involuntarily terminated or suspended “may be irritable, upset, resentful or merely unsettled.”
That, they say, could lead to “unfavorable results yielding violent actions.”
At its 5:30 p.m. Tuesday live-streamed on YouTube meeting, the Board of Supervisors will consider a security escort policy to govern such terminations or suspensions of employees. The proposed policy will first be considered by the board’s personnel committee and, if approved there, will go to the full board.
Personnel Officer Christopher Wagner has examined previous practices used for employees departing their jobs and feels it is necessary to create a policy to ensure trained security escorts the departing employee from the building “for the safety of all involved.”
The proposed policy states that county employees who are suspended for a period of time or have their employment terminated, whether voluntarily or involuntarily, will be escorted to collect any and all personal belongings prior to being escorted out of the county facility by building security. At no time will a suspended or terminated employee be authorized to collect his or her belongings without security, and/or the personnel officer or his or her designee present.
“Employees that would like to say their farewells may be authorized to do so by the security and/or the personnel officer or designee, but shall not linger or attempt to stall the process of collecting said belongings. Any attempt to derail the escorting of employees will result in progressive disciplinary action,” the proposal states.
In other agenda items:
EMERGENCY REPAIRS: The board will consider, along with the public works committee, a motion authorizing emergency repairs at the Health and Senior Services Building at 2465 BonaDent Drive, Seneca Falls. The county bought the former BonaDent building in 2017 and converted it to house the Office for the Aging and the Public Health Departments.
The electrical system has malfunctioned and needs upgrades on an emergency basis. County officials obtained an estimate for the work of $150,000 from Caratozzolo Electric LLC of Seneca Falls, with money in the buildings and grounds budget available to cover the cost. The motion would authorize Caratozzolo to make the repairs.
ELECTION SECURITY: The county is eligible for up to $69,576 from the state Board of Elections to implement cybersecurity remediation and mitigation services done between Dec. 21, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2021.
The county Board of Elections is asking to use those funds to implement a Assess, Remediate, Monitor Operations and Respond cybersecurity program adopted by the state to protect its critical election infrastructure.
The government operations committee and the full board will consider a motion accepting the grant to implement the ARMOR program.
FINAL SEWER ENGINEERING REPORT: The water and sewer treatment management and operations committee will first consider a motion to pay Barton & Loguidice Engineers an additional $19,100 to amend the final Professional Engineering Report for the county’s two sewer districts for submission to the state for approval.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is requiring the county to submit a final PER for the Five Points Correctional Facility wastewater treatment plant by Oct. 1 and for the Willard wastewater treatment plant by Feb. 1, 2021.
The initial PER called for a centralized wastewater treatment facility instead of the current two facilities. The county is now changing its mind and will propose a plan to keep the current two plant system, with upgrades to meet DEC requirements.
COMMITTEES: Th public health committee will receive an update on the COVID-19 situation. The public works committee will discuss the next steps to implement the facilities master plan, discuss an inter-municipal agreement for wastewater conveyance, treatment, operation and maintenance and review a manhole inspection report from Hunt Engineers.
Romulus resident and former sewer districts administrator Mary Anne Kowalski is expected to offer comments on the PER and other sewer issues.
COMMUNICATIONS: The board will acknowledge receipt of a letter from Christa Kinsley of Waterloo, dated June 25, opposing requirements for face masks, social distancing and closing businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kinsley urged the board to “reopen the county and speak out and take a stand for our rights, our well-being and our freedom.”
The board also received a letter from Aaron Stevens on July 17 requesting the board take the lead in contacting counties bordering Seneca Lake to begin a joint effort to request immediate action by the state to clean up Seneca Lake.
EXECUTIVE SESSION: The board will be asked to vote to go into closed-door executive session under the state Open Meetings Law to discuss the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation.