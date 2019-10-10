OVID — Seneca County’s 3-percent tax on hotel, motel and other temporary lodging facilities will continue for another three years.
The Board of Supervisors voted 11-0 Tuesday to adopt Local Law B of 2019, which extends the tax; it was due to expire Dec. 8.
Proceeds from the tax, first imposed in 1994, are used to fund the county’s tourism promotion efforts. The board also voted Tuesday to renew its contract with the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce to again be the county’s Tourism Promotion Agency in 2020.
The room occupancy tax will provide up to $245,000 as the county’s share of the matching state-county funding program for tourism promotion.
Board members Walt Prouty, Greg Lazzaro and Lee Davidson were absent. Davidson is recovering from injuries suffered in a September car crash in West Virginia.
In other action:
• The board was asked to support a funding request for 2020 from the county’s five public libraries. Martin Toombs, chairman of the Seneca Falls Library Board of Directors, said the libraries are seeking $20,000 each, plus $10,000 for the Finger Lakes Library System.
Toombs said libraries are serving more people than ever. He said the five libraries had 74,900 computer sessions, circulated 119,160 books, DVDs and CDs and had 146,013 library visits in 2018.
• The board was thanked by two representatives of the Wine Country Dog Show at Sampson State Park. They said the county’s financial support for the dog show a few years ago when the show was in danger of relocating was crucial. They said attendance and dog entries for the 2019 show were up from 2018 and the four-day event will be back in 2020.
• Supervisor Michael Reynolds, R-Covert, chairman of the Ways & Means Committee, said he is still considering the request for $50,000 in the 2020 county budget from the Seneca County Magistrates Association to hire a part-time clerk for the Consolidated Arraignment Plan in light of new state laws eliminating cash bail requirements for many defendants.
Reynolds said he has contacted State Sen. Pam Helming, R-5 of Canandaigua, to see if state funds are available for that position. He also will reach out to local Assemblymen Brian Kolb and Phil Palmesano.
• County Manager Mitch Rowe said rehabilitation of the old firehouse at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus is complete and an open house and dedication will be planned for Veteran’s Day. Rowe also said the forecast for the 2020 county budget is still positive, with more details presented at the Oct. 22 Ways & Means Committee meeting.
• The board voted 10-1 to support a motion sponsored by Supervisor Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, that calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to close down the Seneca Nation of Indians casinos in western New York “by any and all lawful means, including the use of State Police or National Guard, if necessary,” until their gaming revenue payments are made to the state.
The motion also calls on the state to make whole each county in the region for the amount it would have received from gaming revenue had the Senecas made the disputed payments.
It notes the state and Seneca Nation entered into a compact in 2002 that called for Indian gaming revenue to be shared with the state in return for gaming exclusivity rights for the Nation in the western New York zone, which includes Seneca County. The Senecas have continued to refuse to make those payments, despite a 2019 arbitration decision that said the payments are due.
Board member Lisa Hochadel, D-Waterloo, cast the sole opposing vote.