WATERLOO — To meet a state mandate, the Public Works Committee of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors will introduce proposed Local Law 8 of 2019 tonight, called the Sewer Use Law of Seneca County.
If adopted, it would regulate the use of public and private sewers and drains, private sewers and drains, private sewage disposal, installation and connection of building laterals and the discharge of waters and waste into the public sewer system. It would lay out penalties for violations and for the administration and management of the county’s three sewer districts.
The law would apply to two county-operated sewer districts in the south end of the county and a new sewer district along routes 318 and 414 in Junius, Tyre and Seneca Falls in the north.
The county is working on plans to respond to violations at the two south end wastewater treatment plants. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has issued consent orders for the plants, mandating upgrades.
The lack of a sewer use law is one of the deficiencies that needs be corrected. If the committee approves the introduction of the local law, it will go to the full board for a vote Sept. 10.
The committee also will discuss options for improvements to county facilities, particularly facilities for the Mental Health Department. The discussion will include location options and cost estimates, and the committee will seek consensus to move forward.
The committee also will consider a motion to designate itself as lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review Act for the proposed project to upgrade the county’s south end sewer districts.
In other action, the Human Resources and Governmental Operations Committee will consider a motion authorizing the Board of Elections to purchase electronic poll books at a cost of $70,895 for use in the first-ever early voting process this fall.
Thus far, the state has made available $32,002 in grant funding to the county for early voting implementation. The rest would come from the contingency account. if further state funding is obtained for the poll books, it will be used to replenish the contingency fund.
The electronic list of registered voters is required by election inspectors to make sure a person is properly able to vote and to prevent someone from voting more than once during the 10 days of early voting. If the committee approves the purchase, the full board will be convened tonight to vote on the purchase.
The committee also will consider amending the rules of order to schedule the board’s annual meeting in the Papa Bear Courthouse in Ovid. If approved, that meeting would be Oct. 8.
Other committee action includes:
AGRICULTURE & ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS: Members will discuss the state provision allowing counties and other municipalities to decide whether to charge 5 cents per paper bag when requested by a customer at a checkout aisle. The fee is part of the state’s ban on plastic single-use bags that goes into effect March.
The fee would be split between the state Environmental Protection Fund and localities to provide reusable cloth bags for low and moderate income households.
The committee also will continue discussion on writing a Solid Waste Management Plan. Chairman Paul Kronenwetter has talked to the DEC about the requirement of such a plan and will pass out information.
There also will be a followup discussion on air quality and odors at Seneca Meadows Landfill.