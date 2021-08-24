WATERLOO — In a major step toward a 10-year Solid Waste Management Plan, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet tonight to consider issuing a Request For Proposals for engineering firms to develop the plan.
The motion would direct County Manager Mitch Rowe to prepare and issue an RFP for a solid waste plan. If approved by the committee, the motion would go to the full board for a vote.
The county is one of 12 in the state without a SWMP submitted to the state for approval. The scheduled closing of the Seneca Meadows Landfill in Seneca Falls by Dec. 31, 2025 is a motivating factor in developing a plan for solid waste management.
In other agenda items tonight, the committee will be given an introduction to a new project on Route 414 in the town of Tyre that will include a discussion of water and sewer needs associated with that project, which was not identified as of Monday.
The committee also will consider authorizing bids for the demolition of the former steam plant at the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus. The 162-acre cemetery, begun in 2011, was once part of Sampson Naval Training Station during World War II.
The demolition would pave the way for construction of new site amenities at the cemetery, which has been selected to be the state’s first veterans cemetery.
The committee also will consider a request for proposals for professional engineering services for the county and its infrastructure needs. The county terminated the position of county engineer in 2020.
There will also be discussion on broadband internet service for the county.
The Planning, Development, Agriculture & Tourism Committee will consider a motion to authorize the transfer of six blighted, abandoned and tax delinquent properties to the Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank Corporation for possible rehabilitation and resale.
The properties are 8388 Knight St. in Covert, 2261 and 2271 East Seneca St. in Lodi, 2125 West Seneca St. in Ovid, 1372 Prospect St., Romulus and 108 Mynderse St., Seneca Falls.
The Environmental Affairs Committee will consider a motion to introduce a local law to establish a septic system inspection program for the county. The law would require periodic inspection of existing private wastewater treatment systems and do inspections at the time of property transfers.
The Water and Sewer Treatment Management and Operations Committee will discuss how to proceed with review of proposals submitted to help the county create a water and sewer authority.