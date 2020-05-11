WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors will meet in both closed and open sessions at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Because of the COVID-19 virus guidelines, the meeting will not be open to the public. It will be live-streamed via YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvnobx8G-6CJzoa8UWjzyg.
It is anticipated that there will be an executive session to discuss the medical, financial or employment history of a particular person or corporation. It is also possible an open session will be part of the meeting.