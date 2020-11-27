WATERLOO — Seneca County Sewer District No. 2 consists of two separate wastewater collection and treatment systems on the 10,600-acre former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus and Varick.
One is the North Depot/Hillside system that serves facilities on the north end of the former depot in the town of Varick. That includes the former Hillside Children’s Center campus, now vacant, First Light Technologies, and the land owned by the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
The other is the Main Depot/Five Points area, which serves the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center, Spring Meadows Apartments, Five Points Correctional Facility on former depot land in Romulus and the hamlet of Romulus.
County officials say it’s not fair to charge users of the Main Depot/Five Points facilities a share of the operational costs of North Depot/Hillside area in light of the closure of Hillside. That closure has resulted in reduced usage of the treatment plant for that area.
The county’s sewer use law provides that a publicly-owned treatment works service area may be segmented or separated to assist in the fair distribution of user charges.
The Board of Supervisors Water and Sewer Treatment Management and Operations Committee Tuesday approved a resolution to segment Sewer District No. 2 for rate purposes, saying it is necessary and appropriate to ensure a fair distribution of user charges upon all users in the district.
The committee recommends that the board conduct a public hearing on the segmentation proposal at 6 p.m. Dec. 8, the date of the next full board meeting. The board could then vote to adopt the segmentation at that meeting and new billing would go into effect Jan. 1.
Upon segmentation, the operating costs of the North Depot/Hillside wastewater treatment plant will be apportioned to the users served by the plant only. The 162-acre Hillside property has been purchased from the IDA by businessman Earl Martin.
In other action, the Finance, Assessment & Insurance Committee voted 5-0 to approve the tentative 2021 county budget, sending the motion to the full board for a final vote Dec. 8.
The budget is $66.6 million, down 4.8 percent from the 2020 budget of $70.04 million. The amount to be raised by taxes is $10.29 million, up 1.68 percent from the 2020 levy of $10.12 million. The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value would decline from $4.42 to $4.18, a 5.4-percent decline.
To keep the levy and rate down, the county is proposing to increase the amount used from the tax reduction reserve fund by 31 percent or from $1.85 to $2.42 million. Sales tax revenue is projected to decline by 3.8 percent or $1 million and gaming revenue from the del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre is projected to decline by 40 percent or from $2.5 to $1.5 million.
State aid shows a 1-percent decline and federal aid shows a 2-percent decline.
The Public Works Committee agreed to take steps to have the IDA transfer a parcel of land on the south end of the former Army Depot that abuts the depot airstrip to the county for use as a fire and police training facility. That would involve the county takeover of Sutton Road off Route 96A, allowing access to that area.