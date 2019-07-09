WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors will honor four middle school students at its meeting Tuesday night.
Jacob Borst of South Seneca, Darien Hendrix of Seneca Falls, and Anthony Mattei and Aiden McDonald of Waterloo are scheduled to receive Brightest Star Awards.
They were nominated by school personnel and other youth-serving agencies like the county Youth Bureau. They were selected for consistently reflecting academics, involvement in school or community activities, responsibility, respect and compassion.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• Giving $6,000 to the Seneca County Agricultural Society to help support next week’s county fair in Waterloo.
• Appropriating $15,500 to each of the county’s five public libraries, and providing Finger Lakes Library Systems with $7,150 to support its activities in support of those libraries.
• A bid for $884,714 to Silverline Construction of Burdett for replacement of the Upper Lake Road bridge in Lodi. It was the lowest of four bids received.
• A contract with South Seneca Ambulance for services to the county Law Enforcement Centers employees and jail inmates. The contract calls for the Ovid-based ambulance service to be paid certain rates per call, depending on the services provided, plus $10.50 per mile.
• Submission of Consolidated Funding Application applications for $450,000 toward a Seneca County Water District No. 2 supply bypass; $275,000 toward facility and accessibility improvement to the Three Bears Courthouse Complex in Ovid; and $75,000 toward a study focused on a possible water and sewer authority. The required local shares are 10 percent for the bypass, 25 percent for Three Bears work and 50 percent for the study.
• Adopting new policies and guidelines for use of discretionary tourism promotion funds.
